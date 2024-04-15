Square Enix: Final Fantasy XVI Successfully Brought in New, Younger Players - News

/ 816 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Final Fantasy XVI DLC director Takeo Kujiraoka in an interview with Push Square revealed the game attracted new, younger players to the franchise.

"In recent years, players of the Final Fantasy series have tended to skew towards a higher age range," said Kujiraoka. "However, this time there are survey results showing that more people in their teens and 20s played Final Fantasy XVI.

"I think this shows that, to a certain extent, we’ve achieved one of our initial goals – to have players of all ages play the latest Final Fantasy game."

He added, "This doesn’t mean that all future Final Fantasy games will take a similar direction to Final Fantasy XVI. But I do think it means that we’ve been able to bring new players on board and open new possibilities for the development teams that will work on future instalments in the series."

Final Fantasy XVI released for the PlayStation 5 in June 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles