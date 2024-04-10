Let's School Headed to Consoles This Summer - News

Publisher PM Studios and developer Pathea Games announced the school management simulation game, Let's School, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One this Summer.

The game first released for PC via Steam in July 2023.

In Let’s School, players build and run their own high schools acting as sole school principal/headteacher where they have the power to erect buildings, craft curriculums in a range of different subjects, hire and fire teachers, customize everything from school decorations to student uniforms, create and manage after school clubs and lots, lots more. All this freedom empowers players to guide students from potential mediocrity to academic superstardom across multiple scenarios and sandbox mode.

Let’s School launched exclusively on PC via Steam last year accruing over 100,000 players worldwide and a phenomenal 92% positive rating (over 4000+ users reviews) from the game’s growing community. Since the successful launch, Pathea has regularly added new features and content for no extra cost. All those free updates will be coming to the console version as well.

“Riverside Haven” Update

Not to leave out the existing Let’s School PC community, Pathea and PM Studios are delighted to also announce an all-new free update for the PC version of Let’s School titled “Riverside Haven” launching on April 11, which adds gamepad / controller support, as well as dozens of bug fixes and quality of life improvements directly addressing fan feedback.

Downloadable Content “Water Towns Furniture Pack”

Additionally the new paid downloadable content “Water Towns Furniture Pack” (priced at $3.99 / £3.39 / €3.99) will also be available on April 11 and is packed with new content! This East Asian-inspired content offers headmasters two new special facilities (Tai Chi Institution and Traditional Chinese Dessert Shop) to construct, two new recess activities, over 100 new furniture items, more clothing for students, six new products to craft and more.

Pathea Games and PM Studios have lots more plans for Let’s School in 2024 and beyond!

