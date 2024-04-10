3D Platformer RKGK Rakugaki Announced for PC - News

Publisher Arc Games and developer Wabisabi Games have announced 3D platformer, RKGK Rakugaki, for PC via Steam. It will launch this Summer.

Turn heads. Drop jaws. Be bright. In this single-player 3D platformer, you’re the only one who can take down Mr. Buff and his lackies to restore color and life to the citizens of Cap City. Accompany Valah and the RKGK crew on their journey to take down the oppressive B Corp.

The City is Your Canvas – The city is your canvas. Join the rebellious Valah and her RKGK crew to free the neo-brutalist Cap City from evil B Corp’s control. Collect secret treasures, find hidden paths, and light up the cold and grey concrete with your graffiti.

Go Ahead, Show Off – How fast can you go? Chain together jumps, dashes, glides, and grinds. Reach the perfect flow state in Defacer mode—where Valah’s world becomes her animated wonderland. Master routes and speed through levels as you take down Mr. Buff’s cronies with style.

Be Bold – Break through enemies, overload your senses, and take back control. Use Valah’s paint abilities for stylish traversal, chaotic mayhem, and leaving your vibrant mark on every corner of Cap City.

Rage Against the Machine – Channel your power through art and resist Mr. Buff’s mind-controlling technology. Restore freedom to the citizens of Cap City and test your abilities against the B Corp minions. Valah’s creativity and imagination is the spark to guide you through a dark, controlling world.

Express Yourself – Color is power. Graffiti is resistance. Use art as the ultimate expression to speak for the underdog and light up the world. With plenty of paint and cosmetic customization options, Valah can reclaim her city and look great doing it.

RKGK Rakugaki and Wabisabi are proud to be a part of Riot Games’ Underrepresented Founders program, working together to help increase diversity in game development.

