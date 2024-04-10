Shadows of Doubt Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher Fireshine Games and developer ColePowered Games announced Shadows of Doubt will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year when the PC version leaves Early access.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the latest update for the Early Access version below:

A major new content update for the PC version of Shadows of Doubt—“The Sharpshooter Assassin”—is also available to download today, introducing a brand new type of killer for budding detectives to investigate. Embark on a manhunt to track down a sniper in this thrilling new case type, and discover new points of interest to explore, new perks to unlock, and a range of quality of life improvements.

Explore two new buildings and climb the social rankings to investigate the Echelons; new gated communities situated high among the upper floors of the city’s skyscrapers, and only accessible to VIPs. Haven’t yet reached the required social status? We’re sure you can discover alternative methods to reach the Echelons, detective…

Become an even more effective detective with 11 new player perks to unlock as you work your way up the ranks, including fast travel, instant status cures and security clearances to give you the upper hand in your investigation. Discover new quality of life improvements and gameplay tweaks, including a new auto-travel feature, new conversations, new Steam features (including trading cards and badges), an improved user interface, reduced city generation times, and more.

For the full list of content and improvements included in today’s update, head over to Steam. All of the content included in today’s “The Sharpshooter Assassin” update will also be available in the console versions of Shadows of Doubt when it launches on those platforms later this year.

