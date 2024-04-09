Aerial Exploration and Survival Game Echoes of Elysium Announced for PC - News

Loric Games has announced aerial exploration and survival game, Echoes of Elysium, for PC via Steam.

Survive in the ancient clockwork world of Elysium in this airship survival RPG set in the heavens of mythical ancient Greece. Band together and embark on an enchanting odyssey through Elysium’s shattered landscape. Choose your hero and grow in power while you design and build a fleet of majestic clockwork airships, soar to forgotten lands, and uncover the secrets buried deep in the heart of Elysium. Embrace the skies, defy the odds, and let the winds of adventure propel you towards triumph in this unforgettable open-world survival RPG.

Airships: Conquer the Skies!

Design, Build, Upgrade and Live on your airships. Harvest, gather, fight and survive in the skies of Elysium.

Survive: In a Clockwork World

Gather, craft, build and survive amidst mechanical wonders and serene skies, but danger lurks behind every cloud. Use your ships, crafted contraptions, armor, weapons and your own wits to survive.

Heroic Progression: A Hero in the Making!

Level up, gain new abilities, craft new weapons and armor and then augment them to grow even more powerful. Guided by the Goddess Lethe, can you save Elysium from its doom?

Cooperative Play: Better with Friends

Work alone if you choose, but adventure is always better with friends. Fleets of airships, crafting, boss encounters, everything you experience in the game has been designed to

be better with friends.

