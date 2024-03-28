Certain Affinity Laying Off 25 Employees - News

Certain Affinity CEO Max Hoberman in a message posted on the company's website announced the company will be laying off 25 employees in the US.

"Over the past 12 months the game industry has faced unprecedented challenges," said Hoberman. "We are no exception. Today we made the extremely difficult decision to inform 25 of our US-based employees that their jobs are being eliminated. This has the most impact on the teams running our business operations.

"There are multiple factors underlying this decision to do a layoff for the first time in our 17+ year history. Most significant is an industry-wide slow down in the funding of new lead and co-development projects and the reluctance of third party investors to fund games or game companies. This has made it exceptionally difficult to sign new work or secure other forms of funding.

"Our current focus is on our team and the well-being of those most impacted, whom we are supporting with severance pay and benefits continuation. We are also making their vested awards under our Stock Equity Plan portable so they may benefit from the company’s success in the future.

"We have built an amazing culture where we all come together to support one another in times of need. We ask for your understanding and patience while we navigate this unprecedented event. Thank you."

Certain Affinity was founded in 2006 by Max Hoberman and other former Bungie developers and has mainly worked as a support studio on the Halo and Call of Duty franchises, as well as on several other games.

