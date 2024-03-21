AWAKEN - Astral Blade Launches in Q3 2024 for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

Publisher ESDigital Games and developer Dark Pigeon Games announced AWAKEN - Astral Blade will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in Q3 2024.

Weave your own story in this dark fairy tale. In the mysterious ancient ruins, Loretta, a girl who has parasitized by an alien beast, tries to break through the fog and uncover the truth about her fate. Is there any chance of survival in the darkest place?

Awesome and Exciting Combat

We offer a wide range of weapon combinations, so you can add to your talent tree to create your own unique arsenal. Use your favorite weapon to beat up your enemies, whether it’s a long sword, a tentacle or a giant hammer! In addition, a wide variety of items provide Loretta with special skills, so make the best choice for each level and take down the monsters with awesome skills and fast combos!

Rich Plot and Various Endings

You can control the course of the story, helping Loretta make choices at key points and charting a course of exploration of your own. Different routes may lead you to different endings, allowing you to explore multiple times if you wish. Plenty of clues and information are hidden in many unexpected places, so be careful and don’t miss any details.

Diverse and Unique Costumes

While incorporating a dark fairy tale style, we’ve also done a lot of fashionable and trendy clothing – a maid’s outfit with stylish earrings? No problem! If you collect enough items, Loretta can be transformed into the most beautiful girl you’ve ever imagined.

A New and Interesting Way to Play

Don’t want to waste time on the road? Don’t remember where you were last time when you reload the game? These problems will no longer exist in this game. The map is designed to save Loretta the most time in exploring, and the interactive system on the start-up screen will alert the player to the progress of the game. Loretta will summarize the shortcomings of the last game in kind words. She is not just a simple game character, she will also accompany you in her own way and together we will change the fate of the world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

