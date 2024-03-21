Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered Launches in 2024 for All Major Platforms - News

Developer Grasshopper Manufacture announced Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2024.

Shadows of the Damned, an action–adventure road trip through hell, has been remastered at last! Get ready for a story about rock, love, and just a little bit of demon slaying.

A Hot-blooded, Hellishly Twisted, Feverishly Filthy, Love and Hate Filled Road Trip

Join the crass Garcia Hotspur and his boney buddy, Johnson, as they traverse the depths of the Underworld to steal back Garcia’s kidnapped lover, Paula, from the clutches of Fleming, the Lord of the Underworld. Let the soul of rock ‘n’ roll run loose in the heart of the twisted hellscape that is the Underworld.

Make It Through Fiendishly Funky Dungeons With the Powers of Light and Dark

The powers of light and dark pave your path forward. Like ravers in a nightclub, demons are emboldened by the dark, but grow weak when exposed to the light. Use your buddy Johnson to blast your way through the darkness of the Underworld.

A Cult Classic Born From the Most Creative Minds in the Industry

A third-person shooter crafted by industry legends Goichi Suda (No More Heroes, Killer7, etc.) and Shinji Mikami (Resident Evil, God Hand, etc.).

