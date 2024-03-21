Blackout Protocol Arrives This Winter for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Developer Ocean Drive Studio announced Blackout Protocol will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam this coming Winter.

"Since the start of Blackout Protocol‘s Early Access in July of 2023, we’ve been closely listening to feedback from our players," said Ocean Drive Studio. "Now, in response to their input, we’re making a hard pivot to the game’s overall vision, to ensure the game’s final release (slated for next winter) surprises and delights both current fans and new players alike.

"Over the coming months, we’ll be rolling out three major updates that delve deep into Blackout Protocol’s narrative, unravel the mysteries of Section 13, and introduce a flurry of new features and mechanical overhauls. The first update, scheduled for this summer, marks the beginning of this new journey."

View a new trailer of the game below:

