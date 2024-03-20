Baldur's Gate 3 Physical Deluxe Edition for PC is Now Shipping, Console Versions Delayed - News

Larian Studios announced the physical Deluxe Edition for the PC version of Baldur's Gate 3 is now shipping, however, the console versions have been delayed to April or May due to production issues.

"Pre-orders for the Baldur's Gate 3 PC Deluxe Edition are now shipping, with console editions expected to begin shipping between April and May," said Larian Studios.

"We wanted to get the console versions into the hands of players earlier, however, production issues have meant that shipping dates have been pushed back slightly. Those waiting for their Xbox version will now receive 4 physical discs, rather than the 3 originally planned, so that we can provide the full game as a physical copy. (Yes, it is that big).

"While we don't expect any further delays, we will continue to keep you updated on when console versions are ready. To find out when your pre-order will ship, please keep an eye on your emails!"

The physical Deluxe Edition is priced at $79.99 / €79.99 and includes the following physical extras:

A world map

An original soundtrack (on 3 discs)

A Mind Flayer poster

A Deluxe Edition box, designed to match the previous games big box PC editions

32 stickers

2 patches

It also includes the following digital extras:

Divinity Item Pack

Bard Song Pack

Exclusive Dice Skin

Dice Skin Paintings from Rivellon

Adventurer’s Pouch

Digital OST

Digital Artbook

Digital D&D Character Sheets

