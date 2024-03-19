Riven Remake Releases for PC and VR in 2024 - News

Developer Cyan announced the puzzle adventure game remake, Riven, will launch for PC and VR headsets via Steam and GOG in 2024. The game is the sequel to Myst.

View the release window teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Adventure game enthusiasts around the world will be thrilled to know that Riven promises to blend the intricate puzzle-solving experience of the original with cutting-edge technology to create incredible visuals, a fully explorable 3D world, and the optional ability to jump in through virtual reality platforms, offering an immersive experience like never before.

Along with its predecessor, Riven: The Sequel to Myst is considered one of the most influential games of the ’90s. Released in 1997, it set a new standard for storytelling and visual fidelity in video games, captivating millions with its intricate characters, lush environments, and clever use of point-and-click navigation to explore highly detailed 3D worlds. Its success laid the groundwork for an entire genre of narrative-driven puzzle games, influences of which are still evident to this day. With Riven, Cyan Worlds aims to introduce this richly woven tale to a new generation of gamers. This modern remake seeks to both preserve and innovate upon the legacy of one of the most beloved adventure games of all time.

This version of Riven is designed to be both a homage to its roots and a leap into the future of interactive storytelling. Leveraging modern-day technology and the power of Unreal Engine 5, Cyan Worlds aims to recreate and expand on its vision for Riven with development focused on delivering native experiences on both flatscreen and virtual reality platforms. The game will offer an unparalleled level of immersion, allowing players to truly feel part of the enigmatic D’ni Empire while exploring the decaying age of Riven. With new puzzles, expanded storylines, and breathtaking visuals, even those who know the original by heart will find themselves lost again in its depths. Cyan Worlds is dedicated to ensuring that every player’s experience is unique and memorable, whether longtime fans or newcomers to the series.

Intricate Storytelling and Mind-Bending Puzzles

Challenge your intellect with Riven‘s cunning puzzles woven throughout its narrative.

Immersive Environments and Stunning Graphics

Explore surreal islands, each meticulously crafted with unparalleled attention to detail, from dense, lush jungles to awe-inspiring caverns.

An Expanded World To Explore

Encounter an immersive and visually stunning world that will captivate newcomers and reveal new mysteries for long-time fans.

Fully Re-imagined Gaming Experience

Experience Riven like never before, with free movement through a real-time 3D environment. Whether you’re a seasoned adventurer returning to Riven or a newcomer eager to explore Riven’s mysteries for the first time, this immersive and visually stunning world will captivate you.

Truly Immersive Experience Developed in Parallel for Flatscreen and Virtual Reality

Cyan Worlds is simultaneously developing the flatscreen and VR versions of the game to ensure a high-quality experience regardless of players’ platform of choice.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

