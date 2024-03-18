Fruit Mountain is Now Available for PC - News

BeXide announced the 3D physics puzzle game, Fruit Mountain, is now available for PC via Steam for $8.99. It will launch later this year for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Fruit Mountain is a 3D physics puzzle game in which players stack fruit on a plate.

The Controls Are Super Simple, but the Gameplay is Deep!

The player simply adjusts the angle and position and throws the fruit. When fruits of the same type stick together, they change into larger fruits. Carefully pile up the fruits so that they do not spill off the plate. If a fruit falls off the plate, the game is over. Play strategically while considering the size, shape, and stacking position of the fruits.

Go for the High Score!

Fruit Mountain has a ranking function to compete for points. Scores are increased according to the number of fruits changed! Furthermore, you can aim for a high score with the Chain Bonus if the fruits stick together in a short period of time! Sometimes, by playing boldly, unexpected chains may occur!

A Girl Who Paints in Her Studio: Art-chan

The girl who draws pictures and watches the fruits pile up is Art-chan, the main character of this work! Let’s create a “fruit mountain” so that Art-chan can draw a splendid picture!

Create your own Fruit Mountain and compete for scores with players from around the world!

