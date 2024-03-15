By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Has a Photo Mode, Gets New Screenshots

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Has a Photo Mode, Gets New Screenshots - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 375 Views

Developer Ninja Theory has confirmed Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will have a photo mode, as well as sharing four screenshots of the game taken using the mode.

View the screenshots below:

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 21.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

7 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
SquidLord (55 minutes ago)

breaking news: game continues to be visually impressive

  • +2
Paatar (1 hour ago)

Not buying till there’s a physical. 🤷🏻‍♂️

  • +1
tslog (1 hour ago)

Why are they hiding so much ? Not a single photo of the environment with clear "daytime" or heavily lighted photo, which is the factual best way to show off your graphics.
Don't trust this game at all till it's released.
So much essential information and gameplay is being hidden. It's suspicious.

  • -5
Livewitharya tslog (50 minutes ago)

People still refuse to believe that earlier show gameplay is actual gameplay.

  • +2
xgamerx Livewitharya (42 minutes ago)

just play the hellblade 1 series x upgrade and it wont be much different than that.

  • 0
Mozart1511 tslog (22 minutes ago)

You don't have to pay $70 to try it! If you subscribe to the game pass, the game will be there at launch for a more affordable price.

People are very emotional when it comes to Microsoft games... wait until they are released to be able to criticize them with fundamentals.

  • 0
xgamerx Mozart1511 (15 minutes ago)

it's 50 digital only which may lead to a ton of sales on steam..

  • 0