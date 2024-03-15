Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Has a Photo Mode, Gets New Screenshots - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Ninja Theory has confirmed Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will have a photo mode, as well as sharing four screenshots of the game taken using the mode.

View the screenshots below:

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 21.

Photo mode returns in Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. Here are some shots we took purely using photo mode in-game this week. pic.twitter.com/zd6P3829Tk — Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) March 15, 2024

