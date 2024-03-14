Action Platformer Saviorless Launches April 2 for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Empty Head Games announced the dark fantasy action platformer, Saviorless, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on April 2.

Saviorless is a stylish dark fantasy action platform game with beautiful hand-drawn art and animation, featuring two distinctive main characters on their quest to escape from a cursed land known as the Smiling Islands.

A Cursed World to Explore

Immerse into a deep narrative-driven platform with unique enemy designs and multiple characters with full hand-drawn animation. Enjoy an evocative and haunting soundtrack that accompanies the player through many mysterious and visually stunning landscapes.

Two Playable Protagonists

Experience dynamic gameplay that switches between two distinct characters with unique abilities and particular challenges.

Antar Child

Help the fragile and reckless child to unveil the secrets of the islands through exploration and puzzle-solving while avoiding the many dangers that lurk in the ancient ruins around.

The Savior

A violent masked avatar born to protect the children against hordes of bizarre enemies and bosses that haunt the land of the Saviors. Endure fast-paced ruthless combats against everything that stands between you and your escape from the Smiling Islands.

