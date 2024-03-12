SNK and Arika to Revamp Non-Fighting Game IP - News

/ 279 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

SNK announced it is collaborating with Arika to revamp a non-fighting game IP owned by SNK.

SNK owns over 200 SNK-branded game contents, including NEOGEO. The company is currently promoting the revamp to revive past IPs. Arika has a familiarity with SNK's IP and "excellent game development capabilities."

Details on the revamp for the non-fighting IP will be announced at a later date.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles