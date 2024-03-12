Street Fighter 6 x Monster Hunter 20th Anniversary Collaboration Revealed - News

Capcom has announced a Monster Hunter 20th anniversary collaboration for Street Fighter 6 will launch in April.

The collaboration will allow players "adventure through the Battle Hub in Rathalos Armor and take photos in a redesigned space built for all hunters aching for a fight."

View the announcement trailer for the collaboration below:

Street Fighter 6 is available now for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

