Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure Releases March 21 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Snowcastle Games announced Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on March 21.

The game first released for PC via Steam in Early Access in August 2022, followed by the full release in November 2023.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Welcome, adventurers! Explore our beautiful Ikonei Island, befriend magical creatures, and fight monsters with your friends or adventure solo. Gather resources, craft tools, and gear. Farm the land, build your base or a cozy home, and decorate it however you like. The Earthlock Adventure is waiting for you!

Befriend the Wildlife

After waking up on a mysterious island, you will meet mysterious statues and curious creatures. Bond with these creatures, and harness their unique and interesting abilities to explore deeper into Ikonei Island.

Grow More Powerful

Keep the monsters at bay, and create powerful weapons to help you navigate Ikonei island!

Play with Friends

Play cooperatively in teams of up to four friends and elevate your fun on the island to the power of frog! Everything in the game—farming, building, battling, unlocking new areas, quests, etc.—can be done together.

Tend to Your Crops

Create and nurture your farm from scratch, using various tools and systems for increased efficiency and rewards.

Meet the Locals

Surely others must know about Ikonei Island, each with their own story to tell, and knowledge to impart.

Thwart the Greedy Pirates

A band of pirates have discovered the island, and have their own plans on how to make money off of it. Make sure they do not get their way!

Make the Island Your Own

Harvest materials using tools and creature abilities, and build workshops that can create and assemble resources. All these materials will come in handy to truly customize the island to your liking, and uncover its mysteries.

