Princess Peach: Showtime! Demo Out Now - News

/ 415 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo has released a demo of Princess Peach: Showtime! on the Nintendo Switch via the Shop. It features the Swordfighter Peach and Patissiere Peach transformations.

View the overview trailer of the game below:

Read details on the demo below:

In the free demo of the single-player action game, players can experience the Swordfighter Peach and Patissiere Peach transformations. Swing, strike, dodge and counterattack as Swordfighter Peach and cut across an action-packed stage. Then, turn into Patissiere Peach and get ready to whip up an array of delectable desserts to prevent the Sweet Festival from experiencing a serious sugar crash.

Each of Peach’s transformations grant her distinct abilities that she will need to save the plays at Sparkle Theater. A new overview trailer details the variety of these transformations and highlights new information on the game—including customization options to add extra flair to Peach’s dress and Stella’s ribbon, and a closer look at the themed plays Peach will navigate on her adventure.

Princess Peach: Showtime! will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 22.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles