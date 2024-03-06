Capcom to Raise Starting Salary by 28% - News

/ 166 Views

by, posted 41 minutes ago

Capcom announced it will be raising the starting salary for new graduate hires in the beginning of the 2025 fiscal year from ¥235,000 ($1,573) per month to ¥300,000 ($2,008) per month. This is an increase of 27.7 percent.

"With this increase in starting salary, Capcom is pursuing further investment in human capital and the acquisition of exceptional talent," said Capcom in a statement.

Current employees will also be given a "one-time special payment" that Capcom says is "an investment in the people who support the future of the company."

Current salaries will also be raised by an average of over five percent in fiscal year 2024.

This follows Capcom raising the average base salaries by 30 percent in April 2022. The company also has a new bonus system that is more closely tied to the performance of the business.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles