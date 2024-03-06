Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Headed to PC on May 16 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developers Sucker Punch Productions and Nixxes Software announced Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on May 16 for $59.99.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut first released for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in August 2021. The original game launched for the PS4 in July 2020.

"We’re proud to announce that our friends and partners over at Nixxes are bringing Ghost of Tsushima to PC!," said Sucker Punch Productions co-founder Brian Fleming. "This is a first for Sucker Punch—all our previous work is console-exclusive, so we are excited about all this and Nixxes was the right team to do this project. With them on board, we knew the results would be nothing short of amazing! Now excuse me as I go order a Super Ultra Wide monitor!"



View the features trailer below:

Read details on the PC version below:

The PC version of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut includes the full game, the Iki Island expansion, and the cooperative online multiplayer Legends mode. For the past year, the team at Nixxes has been working hard to bring the Sucker Punch in-house engine technology to PC and implement PC features such as unlocked frame rates, a variety of graphics settings and presets, and customizable mouse and keyboard controls.

With ultrawide monitor support, you can take in the expansive terrain and ancient landmarks with a cinematic field of view. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC is fully optimized for 21:9 and 32:9 resolutions and even supports 48:9 resolutions for triple monitor setups.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC features the latest performance-enhancing technologies. NVIDIA DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3 are available with both upscaling and frame generation options. Intel XeSS upscaling is also supported and if your hardware has headroom to spare, you can use NVIDIA DLAA or FSR 3 Native AA to further boost image quality.

The game on PC also offers extensive controller support. Use Steam Input to remap and customize the peripheral of your choice to your preference. For a more immersive experience, use a PlayStation DualSense controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, so you can feel the tension of drawing a bow and the strikes of your sword.

You can wishlist and pre-purchase Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut now on Steam and the Epic Games Store. If you pre-purchase the game, you’ll get access to the following early in-game unlocks when the game releases on 16 May:

New Game+ Horse

Traveler’s Attire

Broken Armor dyes from Baku’s shop

For PC players who are new to the game, here’s an overview of everything that is included:

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is an action-adventure game set in feudal Japan. Protagonist Jin Sakai was raised and trained in the ways of the samurai. His world is shattered when a Mongol invasion defeats the samurai army of his home on Tsushima island, and he is faced with a difficult decision: honor the tradition and customs of his upbringing and maintain a fight he cannot win, or deviate from his samurai path to protect the island and its people by any means necessary.

In his quest to reclaim Tsushima, Jin seeks the guidance and support of old friends and new unlikely allies. He must break away from tradition, become a new kind of warrior, and protect what’s left of his home at all costs.

Iki Island Expansion – In this story expansion, Jin discovers new locations, characters, and enemies on a mysterious island. The island of Iki is a wild, lawless land of raiders and criminals. Jin will have to bring all his skills to defeat the enemy and save Iki.

Legends – Inspired by Japanese folk tales and mythology, this cooperative multiplayer experience consists of two-player story missions and four-player wave-based survival missions, as well as the competitive two-versus-two Rivals mode. Choose one of four classes: Samurai, Ronin, Hunter or Assassin and play with friends or via online matchmaking.

Kurosawa Mode – Experience the game in black and white with film grain effects, as well as Japanese dialogue and English subtitles. This mode is inspired by the movies of legendary filmmaker Akira Kurosawa.

On behalf of everyone at Nixxes Software and Sucker Punch Productions, we can’t wait to bring Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut to PC. We will have more information to share, such as system requirements, as we get closer to launch on May 16.

