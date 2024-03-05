The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak Arrives July 5 in the West for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 467 Views
Publisher NIS America announced The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on July 5 in North America and Europe.
View the release date announcement trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
In the aftermath of a brief war, Calvard is enjoying unprecedented economic prosperity. However, the public grows uncertain as the number of immigrants increases and questionable political reform runs rampant. Follow the spriggan Van Arkride on a unique request that will prove more than he bargained for. Will the nation fall into chaos?
The Story So Far…
The spriggan’s life is but one of many professions that has emerged from the Calvard Republic. Be it playing detective, negotiator, or bounty hunter, Van Arkride takes on the kind of work that legitimate sources can’t accept. Whether it’s best left out of the public eye or rooted in the dark corners of the underworld, almost any job is open for consideration.
The year is S.1208. A prim-and-proper young lady dressed in the uniform of an esteemed academy visits a rundown multi-tenant building in the Old Town district of Edith, the nation’s capital. With a most dignified gaze, she looks upon the plaque of the door before her. It reads: ‘ARKRIDE Solutions Office: Complicated Matters Only.’
Steeling herself, she knocks on the door three times.
“First thing in the morning…?” a relaxed yet surprisingly young voice grumbles with a yawn.
From the moment he opens the door to greet her, a new tale begins.
A Case in Calvard
Follow the spriggan known as Van Arkride as he takes on a case that will change the nation’s fate…as well as his own. Explore the reaches of the Calvard Republic while immersing yourself in a rich story filled with action and intrigue.
Spriggan to Action
Transition seamlessly between action field battles and turn-based combat with the revamped AT (Action Time) Battle system, and expand your arsenal with new Shard Skills, courtesy of the sixth-generation combat orbment, Xipha.
Between Law and Chaos
Under the Alignment system, your choices and actions affect how your story unfolds. Your propensity towards Law, Chaos, and the shades in-between can influence your status in the city, who will ally with or oppose you, and even what jobs and dialogue options are available to you.
No Xbox again. Interesting.
No really interesting. Falcom never ships on Xbox. It's not a platform that would generate much sales for them.
It really isn't. NIS hasn't really published anything on Xbox in 20 years. Neither has Falcom.
So this more as to be expected. Xbox too focused on trying to improve things with Square than trying to work with NIS or Falcom.
They're a Japanese-focused company and Xbox sells poorly there. There also isn't an audience for their games on Xbox in the US. It wouldn't be worth it.
Tbf, NIS has never released anything on Xbox, so yeah, of course there isn't an audience on Xbox lol. At least in the US. People said there wasn't an audience for games like Persona, Yakuza, or Final Fantasy. Now Persona and Yakuza have good success on Xbox to the point Sega doesn't have to release their new games on Game Pass and FF14 is currently the most played free game on Xbox worldwide, while it's in beta.