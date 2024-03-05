Roguelite Action Platformer Dragon Is Dead Announced for PC - News

Publisher PM Studios and developer Team Suneat have announced roguelite action platformer, Dragon Is Dead, for PC via Steam. It will launch in Early Access on June 7.

All dragons who have challenged the gods have fallen, except for Guernian. The leader of the Dark Dragons, who has lost all of his kind to the Gods and has embraced evil, is corrupting the world with his rift.

Filled with rage and madness, you must become the Dragon Slayer who can stop Guernian. Slay Guernian and free the survivors from their suffering.

Defeat the twisted monsters and giant, terrifying foes that Guernian has created. Armed with a variety of skills and equipment, as well as dragon-tongue runes that amplify their effects, adventurers can take down any foe.

Don’t be afraid of death and take on the challenge to perfect your skills, master your abilities, and equip yourself with powerful equipment.

Battle with Demons

Players face the demons of Guernian. Recognize their patterns and exploit their weaknesses to defeat them.

Diverse Skill Builds

Experience different skill builds with unique characters.

Equipment

Players can retain the power of their equipment and runes even when they die. Legendary equipment can be crafted by collecting and combining the runes from slayed demons.

A Roguelite with the Tension of Choice

The artifacts you equip will trigger different synergies depending on the combination. Complete the best synergies for your skill build and you’ll experience powerful growth.

