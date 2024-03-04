EA and Bit Reactor's Star Wars Strategy Game is 'Unaffected' by Recent Layoffs - News

Electronic Arts recently announced it is laying off five percent of its workforce and cancelled Respawn's Star Wars first-person shooter.

Bit Reactor, the developer working on a new Star Wars strategy game, stated their game remains "unaffected" by the layoffs.



"Last week was difficult for the industry, and more so because of our strong relationships within the other teams at Respawn," said Bit Reactor via Twitter. "But for those asking, we are still hard at work, and our game was unaffected by last week's news."

The developer was asked by a fan when the first look at the game will happen and Bit Reactor stated they will share details on the game "as soon as it's ready."

