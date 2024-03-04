Xbox Series X SpongeBob SquarePants Special Edition Announced for $699 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 367 Views
Xbox, Best Buy, Paramount Game Studios and GameMill have announced a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed special edition Xbox Series X.
The Xbox Series X – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Special Edition Bundle will be available starting Thursday, March 7 for $699 in the US on the Best Buy Mobile App.
The bundle includes an Xbox Series X designed to look like SpongeBob SquarePants, an Xbox Wireless Controller featuring SpongeBob and all of his favorite underwater friends, and a digital download code for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.
Are you ready...to play? 🧽🎮— Xbox (@Xbox) March 4, 2024
The Special Edition @SpongeBob Xbox Series X and wireless controller with @NickBrawlGame 2 bundle is available only at @BestBuy on March 7. Learn more: https://t.co/xzrIgtn43h pic.twitter.com/gFpT7wxkY1
I'm all for limited edition consoles, but $700 is $200 above MSRP for the Xbox Series X. This should in reality be $550 as that is how much an Xbox Series X at MSRP plus a copy of the game costs.
What really confuses me is why this is the first special edition console they have done since the Halo Infinite edition from 2021. It’s especially weird that it’s for an IP and a game they don’t even own
It is odd Starfield never got one. But I have a feeling this was more of an idea from Nickelodeon / Paramount rather than Xbox. Especially since this will only be available on the Best Buy mobile app in the US. There are likely going to be very few of these available with the $700 price.
I must make a pilgrimage to the person who purchases this, like going to The Black Stone in Mecca.