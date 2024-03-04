Xbox Series X SpongeBob SquarePants Special Edition Announced for $699 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Xbox, Best Buy, Paramount Game Studios and GameMill have announced a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed special edition Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Series X – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Special Edition Bundle will be available starting Thursday, March 7 for $699 in the US on the Best Buy Mobile App.

The bundle includes an Xbox Series X designed to look like SpongeBob SquarePants, an Xbox Wireless Controller featuring SpongeBob and all of his favorite underwater friends, and a digital download code for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.

Are you ready...to play? 🧽🎮



The Special Edition @SpongeBob Xbox Series X and wireless controller with @NickBrawlGame 2 bundle is available only at @BestBuy on March 7. Learn more: https://t.co/xzrIgtn43h pic.twitter.com/gFpT7wxkY1 — Xbox (@Xbox) March 4, 2024

