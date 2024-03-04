RTS and Tower Defense Game Cataclismo Releases July 16 for PC - News

Developer Digital Sun announced the real-time strategy and tower defense game, Cataclismo, will launch for the PC via Steam on July 16.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Cataclismo is a mix of real-time strategy and tower defense from the creators of Moonlighter. Defend the last bastion of humanity in a ruined world, building fortresses brick by brick to fend off waves of Horrors. Withstand the siege and rise above the haze in a story of hope, resilience, and community.



BUILD YOUR FORT PIECE BY PIECE

Architect by day, commander by night: you’ll need to gather up resources and use LEGO®-inspired mechanics to build your stronghold with tactical layouts, weather, traps, and troop placement in mind. When night falls, the hoards will arrive to try and tear everything down. With a realistic physics system, falling bricks will crush enemies and allies alike!



MAKE YOUR CITADEL THRIVE

It is busy within the walls. Your citadel will get more efficient as you build specific key buildings and reach new prosperity levels. With each new update, new constructions, stronger soldiers, and destructive siege equipment will be unlocked, not least fire arrows to turn horrors into ashes. The higher the prosperity, the easier you will endure the siege.



DEFEND AGAINST THE NIGHT

Skillfully command a wide range of soldiers, maneuvering them into precise tactical positions that best suit their role - even the height of their position matters, every meter counts! Deploy skillful bowmen, explosive cannoneers, or bulky lobbers, each with unique skills that will automatically activate during a siege, and build traps to foil the enemy.



A STORY OF HOPE & HOME

The Cataclismo left the world devastated. But... what if we could rebuild? Throughout a 30-hour single-player campaign complete with VA and cutscenes, you will gradually learn and master all the game mechanics while joining Lady Iris in a story of hope and home.



PLAY AS YOU SEE FIT

Alongside the single-player campaign, Cataclismo features a myriad of modes. Face increasingly challenging, endless waves of horrors in Survival Mode; build without limitations nor the fear of monsters destroying your ideations in Creative Mode, and overcome a selection of hand-crafted, cleverly designed maps in Skirmish Mode.



Features:

Tactical brick-by-brick castle construction inspired by LEGO®.

Over 100 pieces to mix and match for physics-based stronghold building.

Optimize life and production within the castle walls.

Brace for the nightly swarms of Horrors and defend your fortress.

Deploy a roster of characterful troops with unique tactical specialties.

Siege equipment, such as flaming arrows, poison, claw traps, and more.

A 30-hour campaign, plus creative, survival, and skirmish modes for endless replayability.

Beautiful comic art illustrating a somber world lost to the perilous Mist.

