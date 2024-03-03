Pacific Drive Debuts in 2nd on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Helldivers 2 has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 25, 2024.

Pacific Drive is the one new release in the top 10 this week as it debuted in second place.

NBA 2K24 remained in third place, Batman Arkham Collection re-entered the top 10 in fourth place, and Grand Theft Auto V is up from eighth to fifth place.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege re-entered the top 10 in sixth place, Need for Speed: Heat dropped two spots to seventh place, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III fell four spots to eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Helldivers 2 Pacific Drive - NEW NBA 2K24 Batman Arkham Collection Grand Theft Auto V Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Need for Speed: Heat Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Doom Eternal Red Dead Redemption 2

