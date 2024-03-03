Touhou Genso Wanderer: Foresight Announced for PC - News

Publisher Phoenixx and developer Aqua Style have announced Touhou Genso Wanderer: Foresight for PC via Steam. It will launch on May 15.

"Touhou Genso Wanderer: Foresight returns to its roots thanks to a straightforward dungeon crawl experience with tons of depth," said Aqua Style head JYUNYA. "The story is as compelling as the gameplay, and it’s been a pleasure to work with the various artists, musicians and developers who have made this game a possibility."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A new dungeon crawler RPG game in the Genso Wanderer series! Embark on an adventure with Reimu and friends to solve incidents!

This title is a fan-made game based on the doujin game Touhou Project (by Team Shanghai Alice) as a dungeon-crawler RPG where the dungeon layout and dropped items change each time you play.

Story

In a corridor somewhere…

Reimu Hakurei loses a battle and faints. She comes to and finds herself at Hakurei Shrine.

She’s unable to remember anything… What had she even been doing in the first place?

Having regained consciousness, Reimu sets out together with her friend Marisa Kirisame to solve incidents.

Reimu must now save Gensokyo…

From the various incidents, some of which she’d already solved before.

—Reimu has no idea what she’s in for.

Gameplay

Leveling and Travel Mechanics

You lost a battle and ended up back at Hakurei Shrine?!

Just when you’d leveled Reimu up and upgraded her weapons, too…

Well, no need to worry about that anymore!

You get to keep your items and current level in the story’s dungeons.

You’ll also be able to fast travel to places you’ve already traversed.

Reimu Gets Stronger After Every Encounter With Friends!

Solve incidents and help those in the Human Village get through their problems…

Encountering the inhabitants of Gensokyo will help you acquire “boards” that can raise your basic stats.

Characters get stronger as you progress through the game!

Make Hakurei Shrine Better Than Ever

Restore the tattered shrine to its former glory by asking for help from Suika Ibuki, who’s settled there.

Ibuki, who’s settled there. Invest in the building and facilities for more convenient travel.

Newly Revamped Illustrations

The inhabitants of Gensokyo are expressive.

Almost every character gets new illustrations.

Keep your eyes peeled for the girls’ new looks.

Almost Every Right Hand-Wielded Weapon

And left hand-wielded armor are newly drawn.

Equip them to discover the abilities each piece holds.

