Monster Hunter 20th Anniversary Livestream Set for March 12

Capcom announced it will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Monster Hunter by hosting the Monster Hunter 20th Anniversary Special Program livestream on March 12 at 4:00 am PT / 7:00 am ET / 20:00 JST.

The livestream will be two hours long and can be watched on YouTube. Capcom did say it will not feature any new game announcements or news on Monster Hunter Wilds. The livestream will feature a discussion with the directors of the Monster Hunter series, the players' top 10 favorite monsters according to an official vote held at the end of 2023, and more.

Join us March 12 at 4am PDT / 11:00am GMT for the Monster Hunter 20th Anniversary Special Program!



We'll be celebrating 20 years of Monster Hunter, revealing your top 10 monsters of all time and more! #MH20th pic.twitter.com/zJa2Io7drX — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) March 1, 2024

