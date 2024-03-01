Collectathon Platformer Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom Releases in April for PC - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Those Awesome Guys and developer Panik Arcade announced the collectathon platformer, Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom, will launch for PC via Steam in April.

View the release window trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom is a trippy arcade platformer ready to take you on a crazy adventure!

Make full use of your advanced move-set to navigate hand-crafted retro worlds without a jump button in this vibrant love letter to the Nintendo 64 era of collectathons!

Wait, It’s Not A Driving Game?

In this chaotic platformer you spend more time in mid-air than on the ground, even though you have NO JUMP BUTTON! String together moves to reach spots even the developers haven’t accounted for, as you flip, dash and bump your way to new heights!

Hoarder’s Paradise

We took collectathon seriously! Make your way to the most obscure and difficult to reach corners of our hand-crafted retro levels and we made sure there’s something there for you to collect!… We dare you, try to get out of bounds.

The Questionable Crew

Pizza King, Morio and Mega Chad are only a few of the weirdos you’ll interact with as you piece together the narrative puzzle and unravel the grand conspiracy happening on Grandma’s Island!

Genuine Passion Project

This entire project is the brainchild of Matteo and Lorenzo, who made everything from scratch out of genuine passion for the olden days of video games! The game wholly reflects their personality, and judging by the trailer… trust us, it’s a trip worth taking!

