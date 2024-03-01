Endurance Motorsport Series Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Nacon and developer KT Racing have announced Endurance Motorsport Series for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

Endurance is one of the most demanding and comprehensive requirements in motor sport. In this sport, more than in others, the key to success lies in perfect team coordination. Endurance Motorsport Series lets you experience this not only in the role of driver, but also in the heart of the pits as a racing engineer.

Endurance Motorsport Series provides unique gameplay in which the way you adapt your decisions and race strategy to events (incidents, weather, etc.) is just as important as your driving skills. You will have to find the best balance between speed and consistency in your search for victory.

In addition to the genuine challenge posed by the duration of the races, one of the prominent features of endurance racing is that it is multi-class. You progress through a selection of the best Hypercars, LMP2, and GT from the major car manufacturers.

Developed using the KT Engine, which has been specifically developed for motorsport simulation, Endurance Motorsport Series offers realistic driving and faithfully reproduces some of the world’s most legendary tracks.

