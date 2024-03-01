GreedFall II: The Dying World Headed to PC This Summer in Early Access - News

Publisher Nacon and developer Spiders announced GreedFall II: The Dying World will launch in Early Access for PC via Steam this Summer. The game will also launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S when the full release launches.

The story starts three years before the events of the first game and the adventures of De Sardet.

This time you play as a native of Teer Fradee, uprooted by force from your island and taken to the continent of Gacane, where the colonists are from. In this old world ravaged by war and scarred by the Malichor plague and the political scheming of the different factions, you need to regain your freedom and control of your own destiny. Using diplomacy, cunning or combat, as well as help from allies you make, it’s up to you to end one man’s ambitions of conquest, which could spell the end for the continent and your island.

Experience the unique world of GreedFall again by exploring the old continent! Travel across new landscapes, from Olima—the city of stars of the Bridge Alliance—to the shores of Uxantis, and uncover the secrets of these ancient lands. Meet all the factions that share control over these nations and navigate the treacherous waters of their schemes and conspiracies.

Create your own character and find allies to join your team. Help them with their quests, uncover their secrets and make them your friends, rivals or even lovers. As well as equipping them the way you want, you can also take control of them in combat.

