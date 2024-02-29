Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 Releases in the West on September 26 - News

D3 Publisher and developer Yuke’s announced Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in Japan on May 23 and worldwide on September 26.

The Standard Edition on the PS5 and PS4 will cost $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99 / 6,980 yen, while on the Switch it will cost $39.99 / €39.99 / £29.99 / 5,980 yen.

The Deluxe Edition on the PS5 and PS4 will cost $74.99 / €74.99 / £64.99 / 9,980 yen, while on the Switch it will cost $64.99 / €64.99 / £54.99 / 8,980 yen.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 builds upon its predecessor by introducing elements from Earth Defense Force 6 including the Wing Diver Shooter class, more than 100 unique characters, and over 100 missions!

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 tells the story of what happened to the voxel (cube) Earth after the events of the first installment. Brothers from across the world reunite to face an unprecedented threat brought about by an all-new enemy that threatens to tear the Earth apart all over again. To restore peace to the voxel Earth, the Earth Defense Force has been dispatched for an emergency mission the likes of which no one has ever seen before! Featuring a unique voxel art style, epic four-player team battles, and filled with more love for the EDF series than ever before, players must stand together to save the world once more. Earth Defense Force move out!

The Voxel World of Square Earth

Unlike the original Earth Defense Force series, which is portrayed in a photorealistic style, Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 uses bold voxel graphics for a distinct look. Get ready to blast hordes of monsters into pixel oblivion!

Build Your Very Own Earth Defense Force Squad

Earth Defense Force members are struggling in isolated locations around the world. Rescue and assemble a unique Earth Defense Force team to save the cube Earth. Each mission is tackled by a 4-member team that players mix and match to maximize their abilities and lay waste to their enemies.

Legends Assemble

Classic soldiers, characters, and weapons from the first game, The Earth Defense Force, up to Earth Defense Force 6, and various Earth Defense Force series spin-offs return in voxelated form! Longtime fans of the series are in for a serious dose of nostalgia, while those who have never played an Earth Defense Force game before can enjoy Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 as an introduction to the series.

Enemies of Generations Past Reborn

The invaders who attacked Earth and caused mass destruction countless times before are returning in full (voxelated) force. Many enemies, giant weapons, and huge monsters from past Earth Defense Force games are back and bigger than ever! What hell-spawn will show up next?

Fully Voiced in Multiple Languages

Like its predecessor, Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 features English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean voice-overs, so an even greater audience can get in on the action!

