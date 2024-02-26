Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist Releases March 25 for PC in Early Access, Later for Consoles - News

/ 374 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Binary Haze Interactive and developers Live Wire and Adglobe announced Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist will launch in Early Access for PC via Steam on March 25. The game will also launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 when the 1.0 version launches later this year.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Decades after the events of ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights, Homunculi—sorrowful, artificial life forms—roam the land. In this dark fantasy Metroidvania, face formidable enemies and explore a bewitching post-apocalyptic world. Humans and Homunculi—what awaits at the end of the quest for their salvation?

Story

Set in the Land of Fumes, this prosperous magical superpower is home to vast quantities of magical resources lurking underneath the surface. In hopes of advancing their kingdom’s development, artificial life forms known as Homunculi came into being. Regrettably, toxic Fumes from the underground drove the Homunculi to madness, turning them into feral monsters.

You play as Lilac, an “Attuner” who possesses the power to save the Homunculi. Upon waking, you find yourself in a laboratory deep in the underground. There, you will become acquainted with the Homunculi closely involved in the kingdom’s downfall. Together with the Homunculi, set out in search of your lost memories and precious friends in the Land of Fumes. Follow the journey of destruction and rebirth in a post-apocalyptic world, decades after the disastrous Rain of Death.

Scenario

ENDER MAGNOLIA is a dark fantasy 2D side-scrolling action RPG where you venture through the desolate Land of Fumes trying to save both humans and Homunculi. At the forefront of magical and mechanical development, the kingdom comprises of a hierarchical societal structure. Here, you’ll come across abandoned cities, discover laboratories oozing with heinous mysteries, a grand Sorcerer’s Academy, colossal factories, and much more. The hauntingly beautiful yet gruesome world of ENDER MAGNOLIA will unfold before you.

Journey with Homunculi and help those who have lost their minds to the Fumes. Fight fearsome, powerful enemies, purify their souls, and rally your companions. Who will you save at the end of your quest—humans or Homunculi?

Gameplay

Experience the revamped battle system that elevates your gameplay and exploration beyond that of ENDER LILIES.

Explore the mesmerizing yet grim world at your own pace and take on menacing enemies with the help of your companions.

Find your battle style using 30 different unique skills acquired from your companions.

Collect and upgrade loads of equipment, relics, and items.

Featuring new difficulty levels, you can choose to have a challenging experience or enjoy the gripping storyline at your leisure.

Gorgeous 2D art, animation, and music all come together to create a whimsical world.

Humans and Homunculi live together in the kingdom known as the Land of Fumes.

Venture out, get to know people, and help one another while unraveling the mysteries of the world.

Witness poignant cutscenes and enhanced character interactions with your companions.

Music

After lending their sweet and somber music to ENDER LILIES, Mili is back with new compositions that bring the mysterious world of ENDER MAGNOLIA to life.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles