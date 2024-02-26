Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus Releases July 18 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Humble Games and developer Squid Shock Studios announced the colorful hand-drawn adventure game, Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on July 18.

Drift down from the Celestial Realm.

Flow with acrobatic grace and agility through a mysterious world of myth and legend in Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus, a colorful hand-drawn adventure inspired by Japanese folklore.

Undertake a mystical journey as Bo, a celestial blossom (fox tentaihana) descended from the heavens to play a key role in an ancient and mysterious ritual. Use your legendary bo staff to bounce and glide fluidly through an otherworldly realm of hand-drawn, dreamlike landscapes, strange and adorable yokai, and massive monsters summoned from ancient legends of Japan.

Discover a Mysterious and Haunted World

Explore a diverse and interconnected world in a 2.5D side-scrolling action platformer with Metroidvania elements. Journey to a haunted castle, a thriving Japanese-inspired metropolis, and many more strange and wondrous places—then find ways to travel back and fully explore newly unlocked paths and surprises.

Find your Flow

Navigate the world’s platforming challenges with acrobatic precision, elegance, and finesse. Use Bo’s distinctive move-and-reset system to reach new areas efficiently or recover when your footing flounders.

Master New Staff Transformations

Brew and drink arcane teas to unlock powerful new abilities for Bo’s shapeshifting staff. Mash foes with the Mochi Mallet, unlock new movement techniques like the Lotus Dash and Grappling Gun, and gracefully power up along your journey.

Collect Powerful Daruma Allies

Each colorful Daruma doll you discover can be upgraded and summoned to the battlefield, where these adorable and powerful allies can deploy spells and other spectacular abilities to aid you in combat.

Drawn from a Dream

Explore a vibrant 2.5D vision that blends the beauty of paintings, the personality of hand-drawn illustrations, and the elegance of papercraft.

Spirited Cast of Allies and Enemies

Engage with a larger-than-life cast of bizarre and adorable yokai (supernatural spirits from Japanese folklore) and other original characters inspired by Japanese myth, all brought to life with traditional hand-drawn 2D frame-by-frame animation. Help them with their side quests—or just stop by for a chat and a cup of tea.

Mythic Boss Battles

Challenge massive, awe-inspiring monsters drawn from Japanese folklore! You’ll need to call upon all of the knowledge and acrobatic skill you’ve gained to vanquish these powerful adversaries and advance further in your quest.

Move to the Music

Drift along to the music of a gorgeous original score composed by Moises Camargo, blending traditional Japanese instrumentation with modern orchestral music.

