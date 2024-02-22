Little Cities: Bigger! Announced for PS VR2 - News

Developer nDreams has announced Little Cities: Bigger! for the PlayStation VR2. It will launch on March 12. The game is an enhanced version of Little Cities.

The critically acclaimed cozy virtual reality city creator… just a little Bigger!

Little Cities: Bigger! reimagines classic city building from the ground-up for virtual reality—with a cozy colorful twist!

Take on a vibrant multi-island campaign of uniquely rewarding creative challenges, balancing resources, population happiness and a slew of dynamic natural disasters (…and the occasional Yeti!). Or, relax into the endless cozy creativity of Sandbox Mode—crafting, drawing and finessing your dream islands completely from scratch.

Create your dream cities with a bustling blend of shops, industry and housing and lean in to see your diorama creations spring to life. Plus, there’s a huge range of Attractions to delight your tiny population, with everything from donut shops to helter skelters to towering statues available to shape a world where your Little Citizens love to live. Bring on the itty bitty bustle!

Unfussy, Fun and Full of Possibilities!

Embarking on your city creation journey has never been easier—fusing intuitive controls, drag and drop building placement and extremely satisfying bubble poppin’ user interface.

Whether you’re striving to max out your Style Rating for ultimate campaign completion, or simply seeking to de-stress with some low stakes island hopping, you’ll always find a gorgeous range of biomes and environments to explore, set to a blissed-out soundtrack.

Dreamy City Creation, Perfected for PlayStation VR2

Uniting over a year of delightful update content, including the wintry wonders of the downloadable content “Snowy Islands,” PlayStation VR2 players are getting their paws on cozy creativity in its ultimate form!

Plus, we’ve harnessed the unique power of the PlayStation VR2 to really ramp up the relaxation with enhanced frame rate, charming visuals in 4K glory, enhanced immersion with haptic feedback and even eye-tracking shenanigans!

