Analysts Claim Sony is Likely to Launch the PS5 Pro This Year - News

/ 432 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Several analysts speaking with CNBC expect Sony to release the PlayStation 5 Pro this year, which would be around four years after Sony launched the PS5 in November 2020.

"There seems to be a broad consensus in the game industry that Sony is indeed preparing a launch of a PS5 Pro in the second half of 2024," said the CEO of Kantan Games Serkan Toto, a Tokyo-based games consultancy.

"And Sony will want to make sure to have a great piece of hardware ready when GTA VI hits in 2025, a launch that will be a shot in the arm for the entire gaming industry."

George Jijiashvili, the senior principal analyst at Omdia, said that even when the PS5 Pro comes out that doesn't mean Sony would cut the price of the standard PS5 model. This is due to Sony wanting to increase operating margins, which have declined to just under six percent in the October to December quarter.

"Therefore, a scenario where Sony launches a PS5 Pro, but still experiences declining year-on-year hardware sales is very much within the realms of possibility," said Jijiashvili.

Sony did launch a smaller version of the standard PS5 last November that has a detachable disc drive, as well as the PlayStation Portal remote player.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles