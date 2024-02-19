Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Rated in Korea - News

posted 4 hours ago

A rating for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea in South Korea has been spotted by Gematsu.

The rating has since been removed, however, it did say it is a complete edition of Shin Megami Tensei V with improvements and additional content.

Shin Megami Tensei V released worldwide in November 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

