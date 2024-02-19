Nacon Connect 2024 to Take Place on February 29 - News

Nacon announced Nacon Connect 2024 will take place on February 29 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET. It can be watched on YouTube and Twitch.

Nacon Connect 2024 will be 30 minutes long and feature new announcements and information for Nacon’s video games and accessories. This includes Ravenswatch, Crown Wars: The Black Prince, GreedFall II: The Dying World, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, a new game based on the world of Terminator, and some other announcements.

View the Nacon Connect 2024 teaser video below:

