Soulslike Enotria: The Last Song Releases June 12 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Jyamma Games announced the Soulslike game, Enotria: The Last Song, releases for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on June 21.

The world has been gripped by the Canovaccio – a twisted eternal play that keeps everything in an unnatural stasis. You, Maskless One, are the only one without a given role and master of your destiny. Defeat the fearsome Authors that created it and free the world from stagnation, by harnessing the power of Ardore.

Become the Mask of Change.

Summer Souls

Enotria is a beautiful sun-lit land inspired by Italian nature, that hides dark secrets behind its bright facades, and it is up to you to unravel the mysteries of this stunning world.

Many Masks, One Face

Don your fallen foes’ Masks to take on their roles, enabling new ways to play, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. Swap between up to three customizable Loadouts at any time.

Path of Innovators

Expand your playstyle options through a unique pool of talents in the Path of Innovators. Slot talents into Masks to create custom builds on a single screen, experience a unique system that makes theorycrafting and altering playstyle for each situation easier than ever.

Unparalleled Flexibility

Choose strategically which Mask will face the dangers of Enotria and swap between up to three custom loadouts at any time. Each loadout allows you to try out a new playstyle, without the burden of a respec.

Alter Reality

Channel the power of Ardore to dynamically alter reality. Swap strategically between environmental states to solve puzzles, reveal secrets, traverse a decaying world and gain a strategic edge in battles.

Awaken your Potential

Break an enemies posture to enable a devastating riposte attack, which grants you the mighty Awakened buff. Chain kills and swap between Masks to alter the boons you receive to best match the opponent.

