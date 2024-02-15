PopSlinger Releases February 29 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Artax Games and developer Funky Can Creative announced PopSlinger will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on February 29.

The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

View the PlayStation and Xbox trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The world is in danger! Hordes of invaders are corrupting the hearts of people! Someone needs to protect the city and fight against the “Corazones,” people whose hearts have been captured by the dark forces from another dimension.

Join Ria Carbon along with the former PopSlinger heroine Gin in a whimsical adventure to save their planet from the otherworldly forces using their magical soda-powered guns while grooving to a funky and dynamic original soundtrack that reacts to your performance.

Fight Corazones With Popping Powers!

Discover different soda flavored weapons that shoot their own unique projectiles!

Pop, dodge, run and shoot the enemies to clear this side-scrolling shoot ’em up.

Unlock new abilities for Gin and Ria.

Defeat multiple bosses and common enemies of the same color in a row to get more points.

Get high ranks for each stage to advance through the story!

Explore a Funky Vibrant World!

Vibrant, colorful, funky aesthetic inspired in the 80s and 90s, new retro style, and Japanese Animation.

Spot tons of pop culture references.

Strong narrative with fully voiced dialogue cut scenes in English.

Over six stages to explore and fight in plus a fully explorable hub world.

Groove to a Dynamic Soundtrack!

Award winning Original Soundtrack reminiscent of French House, Future Funk, New Jack Swing, City Pop styles, and more!

Hear how the music changes and reacts to your in-game performance in real-time!

Fully voiced cutscenes in English that work like musical videos.

