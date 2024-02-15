Nyaaaanvy Releases February 22 for Switch and PC - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Phoenixx and developer Team DigitalMind announced Nyaaaanvy will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on February 22.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Nyanvy is a mysterious creature that looks a bit like a cat. Nyaaaanvy is a game in which Nyanvies wrestle using their wiggly, physics-based bodies.

Online Mode

In the online multiplayer mode, players can enjoy custom matches for up to six players, or rated matches for one-on-one competition.

You can either get together with your friends and have fun, or you can fight your way to the top of the rankings!

Local Mode

Battle the mysterious Nyanvy army in one-player Arcade and Survival modes! Records will be ranked online. Be a faster, tougher Nyanvy!

Customization

Customize your Nyanvy by changing its body pattern or wearing stylish glasses! Some customizations are not cat-like. But no matter what they look like, Nyanvy are still a self-described cat.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

