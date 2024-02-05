Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Demo to Release on February 6 - News

A trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was accidentally released a day before the State of Play dedicated to the game that revealed a demo for it will release on February 6.

The trailer was accidentally published at 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET before being pulled, which is likely when the State of Play is set to end.

The PlayStation State of Play dedicated to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will start at 3:30 pm PT / 6:30 pm ET on February 6.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will launch for the PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024.

PSN confirms that a Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo is coming tomorrow (says it's "out now" but I think the trailer was meant for tomorrow)



"...allowing you to step into the shoes of either Cloud or Sephiroth during the Nibelheim episode" pic.twitter.com/T9YbqGqQIN — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 6, 2024

