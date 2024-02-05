Final Fantasy XIV Xbox Series X|S Open Beta Starts February 21 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix announced the Xbox Series X|S open beta for Final Fantasy XIV will start on February 21 at 12:00 am PT / 3:00 am ET.

The open beta has the same content, features, and limitations as the Free Trail version. This includes levels capped at level 70, a maximum of 300,000 gil (in-game currency), create up to eight playable characters, and more.

The Free Trial version, including the open beta test, will not require an Xbox Game Pass subscription (Core or Ultimate), however, the full version will require Xbox Game Pass (Core or Ultimate) to play.

Final Fantasy XIV is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

