Tales from Toyotoki: Arrival of the Witch Launches for PS5 and Switch This Summer

Publisher Aksys Games announced Tales from Toyotoki: Arrival of the Witch will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe this Summer. The game was previously known as The witch of the Ihanashi in Japan.

Hikaru Nishime travels to live with his grandfather on a remote island, but discovers to his dismay that his grandfather has gone abroad. While looking for a place to sleep, Hikaru meets Lilun, a witch who is visiting the island for certain reasons, and as the two decide to forge a path together, their magical story unfolds.

