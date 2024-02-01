Tokyo Xanadu eX+ Launches in June in the West for the Switch - News

1 hour ago

Publisher Aksys Games announced Tokyo Xanadu eX+ will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe in June.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and PC worldwide, and for the Nintendo switch in Japan and Asia.

View the Switch announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The popular action role-playing game developed by Nihon Falcom comes to Nintendo Switch!

10 years ago, a colossal earthquake devastated Tokyo and changed the lives of its inhabitants forever. The city has since been rebuilt and life has slowly returned to a semblance of normalcy.

However, behind the veil of this newly rebuilt metropolis lies another world, one with a sinister secret. The earthquake that originally destroyed Tokyo was actually caused by the emergence of a mysterious and lethal shadow world known as Eclipse.

Now, action must be taken to thwart the legions of Eclipse and ensure the protection of peace!

