ArcRunner Arrives April 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

Publisher PQube and developer Trickjump Games announced the Cyberpunk-styled action roguelite game, ArcRunner, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 19.

The game first released for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG in April 2023.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

The ArcRunner protocol is initialized: The stored mind of the greatest tactical operative downloaded into a cybernetic android body and released with one goal: Defeat the zone Guardians, make it to KORE, and restore it to sanity. Clash in gun fights with swarms of deadly sentient robotic enemies, programmed with one objective—your annihilation. Select a character that aligns with your unique combat style and utilize cutting-edge augmentations after every successfully completed level. Experiment with a diverse arsenal of firepower and team up with friends online as you attempt to save The Arc.

Play With Friends and Annihilate AI Together – Take on the rogue AI together with up to three players in online co-operative multiplayer. Coordinate your tactics and make it through The Arc!

– Take on the rogue AI together with up to three players in online co-operative multiplayer. Coordinate your tactics and make it through The Arc! Stunning Cyberpunk Graphics and Unpredictable Levels – Battle through multiple zones, each with uniquely generated levels, from the dystopian cyberpunk metropolis of The City to the luxurious Eden Heights.

– Battle through multiple zones, each with uniquely generated levels, from the dystopian cyberpunk metropolis of The City to the luxurious Eden Heights. Select Your Playstyle and Dominate The Arc – Whether you prefer brute force as a Soldier, maneuver like a Ninja, or hack your way to victory as a Hacker, each character brings unique advantages, weapons, and abilities to match your playstyle.

– Whether you prefer brute force as a Soldier, maneuver like a Ninja, or hack your way to victory as a Hacker, each character brings unique advantages, weapons, and abilities to match your playstyle. Perfect Your Strategy and Survive – Earn nanites during each run and purchase powerful meta-progression upgrades in the cryochamber. Choose from a variety of improvements to increase damage, health, add weapon mod slots, and equip powerful augmentations to help you survive.

– Earn nanites during each run and purchase powerful meta-progression upgrades in the cryochamber. Choose from a variety of improvements to increase damage, health, add weapon mod slots, and equip powerful augmentations to help you survive. Gather Weapons, Augment, and Overcome – Scan the environment and loot defeated enemies for new weapons such as the cluster-firing-shotgun Demolisher and the pin-point accurate Plasma Bow as you traverse The Arc.

Choose Your Operative

Play as the greatest tactical operative and select your new cybernetic android body from three body templates. Choose to be either the soldier, ninja or hacker depending on your playstyle.

The Solider – A combat specialist and an expert with all kinds of weaponry, the Soldier is the definition of versatility. With a higher health pool than the other classes and a protective energy shield that deflects incoming attacks, they can take much more damage and stay in the fight for longer. With a close range Energy Hammer, the Soldier can knockback opponents if they get too close, and cause massive damage.

– A combat specialist and an expert with all kinds of weaponry, the Soldier is the definition of versatility. With a higher health pool than the other classes and a protective energy shield that deflects incoming attacks, they can take much more damage and stay in the fight for longer. With a close range Energy Hammer, the Soldier can knockback opponents if they get too close, and cause massive damage. The Ninja – A master of surprise hit-and-run style attacks, the Ninja moves faster and is more nimble than other classes. They will also have an extra dodge charge, allowing them to get out of trouble with ease. With an invisible stealth cloak, the Ninja is able to hide from enemies while preparing for a devastating sneak attack. Utilizing a katana, the Ninja can melee attack with a quick 3-hit combo, where the final blow deals double damage.

– A master of surprise hit-and-run style attacks, the Ninja moves faster and is more nimble than other classes. They will also have an extra dodge charge, allowing them to get out of trouble with ease. With an invisible stealth cloak, the Ninja is able to hide from enemies while preparing for a devastating sneak attack. Utilizing a katana, the Ninja can melee attack with a quick 3-hit combo, where the final blow deals double damage. The Hacker – An infiltration and subversion specialist, the Hacker can employ new strategies such as hacking enemies to fight on their side, but is the most physically weak. The Hacker can overload enemies cores to deal big damage, but the larger the target, the more special energy is used.

Without a close ranged weapon, the Hacker instead uses a shock blast attack, dealing damage to all enemies nearby.

Fight Alongside Friends, or Solo in a Gorgeous Cyberpunk World…

Battle through multiple zones, each with uniquely generated levels, from the dystopian cyberpunk metropolis of The City to the luxurious Eden Heights. With each level randomized, no two runs will be the same. Team up with a friend or two online to coordinate your tactics and battle plan as you attempt to reset an AI gone rogue!

Experiment With a Vast Arsenal of Weapons

Scan the environment and loot defeated enemies for new weapons, such as the cluster-firing-shotgun Demolisher and the pin-point accurate Plasma Bow. Utilize permanent nanite upgrades to attach modifications, allowing you to increase damage and equip multiple weapons.

Augment and Upgrade To Become Stronger

Strategically augment yourself with stronger abilities & power ups at the end of every level. Make yourself even more advanced by spending your collected ‘nanites’ & purchase powerful meta-progression upgrades in the cryochamber. Choose from a variety of improvements to increase damage, health, add weapon mod slots, and equip powerful augmentations to help you survive.

