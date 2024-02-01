Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Gets Extended Gameplay Reveal Video - News

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer The Chinese Room have released an extended gameplay reveal video for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.

"The gameplay and action of Bloodlines 2 is a sort of dance," said The Chinese Room creative director Alex Skidmore. "As players explore the world, soak in the atmosphere, and make strategic choices, they affect their relationships with the characters around them. Players can choose their legend, but the world is dynamic, and characters will remember how you treat them. Think carefully, and trust no one."

View the video below:

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG this Fall.

