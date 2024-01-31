Square Enix to Absorb Subsidiary Tokyo RPG Factory - News

Square Enix announced it will be acquiring Tokyo RPG Factory in an absorption-type merger.

Square Enix will be inheriting all the liabilities and assets of Tokyo RPG Factory as the studio will cease to exist as an individual entity.

Tokyo RPG Factory, which is a subsidiary of Square Enix, was founded in 2014. The studio released I Am Setsuna in 2016, Lost Sphear in 2017, and Oninaki in 2019.

