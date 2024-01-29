PlayStation State of Play Set for January 31, Features 15+ Games - News

posted 2 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a PlayStation State of Play will take place this Wednesday, January 31 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The State of Play will be over 40 minutes long and will feature over 15 games, including Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin. There will also be a new look at other games coming to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 in 2024 and beyond.

Get ready for a new State of Play! https://t.co/KDyuY2Uvfq



Tune in on YouTube, Twitch, or TikTok this Wednesday at 2pm PT / 10pm GMT for 40 minutes covering 15+ games, including extended looks at Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin, plus more from talented game developers from… pic.twitter.com/MQg76iv8Tt — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 29, 2024

