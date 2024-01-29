By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
PlayStation State of Play Set for January 31, Features 15+ Games

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 865 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a PlayStation State of Play will take place this Wednesday, January 31 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The State of Play will be over 40 minutes long and will feature over 15 games, including Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin. There will also be a new look at other games coming to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 in 2024 and beyond.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


7 Comments
Geralt99 (2 hours ago)

40 minute long State of Play with 15 games? That's like 2 State of Plays in one.

Bring it on Sony.
Hoping to see Concord and Death Stranding 2.

Leynos (2 hours ago)

Stellar Blade new trailer and release date please!

twintail (2 hours ago)

We be eating! Hopefully some cook stuff is shown off beyond what is confirmed.

G2ThaUNiT (2 hours ago)

Oh wow, this is practically a showcase. This should be fun!

hellobion2 (59 minutes ago)

excited to see what new games. Though i wish there was a new killzone!

jvmkdg (1 hour ago)

stellar blade date please

DonFerrari (29 minutes ago)

I don't we will but hopefully we get some noteworthy news from this.

