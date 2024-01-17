Larian Studios CEO: 'You Won't Find Our Games on a Subscription Service' - News

Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke took to Twitter to respond to Ubisoft's subscription director saying gamers need to get "comfortable" not owning their games for subscriptions to take off.

Vincke stated Larian Studios won't be putting its games on a subscription service. However, he doesn't have any issues with developers who put their games on a subscription service.

"Whatever the future of games looks like, content will always be king," said Vincke. "But it’s going to be a lot harder to get good content if subscription becomes the dominant model and a select group gets to decide what goes to market and what not. Direct from developer to players is the way.

"Getting a board to ok a project fueled by idealism is almost impossible and idealism needs room to exist, even if it can lead to disaster. Subscription models will always end up being cost/benefit analysis exercises intended to maximize profit.

"There is nothing wrong with that but it may not become a monopoly of subscription services. We are already all dependent on a select group of digital distribution platforms and discoverability is brutal. Should those platforms all switch to subscription, it’ll become savage.

"In such a world by definition the preference of the subscription service will determine what games get made. Trust me - you really don’t want that."

He added, "You won’t find our games on a subscription service even if I respect that for many developers it presents an opportunity to make their game. I don’t have an issue with that. I just want to make sure the other ecosystem doesn’t die because it’s valuable."

